Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Pakistan army says to help impose nationwide restrictions to curb coronavirus

Published

By Reuters

ISLAMABAD  – The Pakistani army said on Monday it would help to impose nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus following a request from the government.

(REUTERS/MANILA BULLETIN)

“The army chief of staff has ordered the deployment of all available troops and medical resources according to requirements,” a military spokesman, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said in an announcement broadcast live on television news channels.

Pakistan has so far reported 875 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six deaths.

