AFP: Senior military official, wife test positive for COVID-19 0 SHARES Share it! Share Tweet

By Martin Sadongdong

A senior military official and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 in what could be considered the first confirmed cases of the disease in the military, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed on Tuesday.

No less than AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos confirmed that the official and his wife were being treated at the military’s premier hospital at V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City.

“Said military officer has a history of foreign travel and was admitted to the medical facility and his spouse as persons under investigation (PUIs) last March 15,” Santos said.

A military source privy to the identity and condition of the official confirmed that the disease-stricken soldier is a one-star general assigned at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The source said the official and his wife have already “survived the crucial part” and both are now recovering.

“Ang peak nalampasan na nila (They have survived the peak). They are already in the recovery phase,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Santos said the military official is asymptomatic although he and his wife were still being observed at the hospital.

“They will continue medical treatment until fully recovered and strictly following DOH [Department of Health]-imposed protocol for COVID-19 patients,” Santos said.

The source said the military official made contact with Sen. Miguel Zubiri last March 11 at the confirmation of some military officials and reservists by the Commission on Appointments.

Zubiri earlier announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The source said the results of the COVID-19 tests of the military official and his wife were released on Monday (March 23).

Camp measures

Meanwhile, Santos said the AFP has put up measures and specific guidelines to protect all of its personnel, particularly those stationed in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“Since the community quarantine of Metro Manila started on March 15, only two gates were opened for ingress and egress to better monitor the movement of people in the camp,” Santos said.

Thermal scanners and qualified personnel were made available to hasten the process of getting the temperatures of those entering the main military camp.

The operations of the Commissioned Officers’ Club (COC), Camp Aguinaldo Golf Course, AFP Finance Center, and other financial institutions located inside the camp have been temporarily stopped although food stalls at the Soldier’s Mall remained operational.

Religious services were also closed to attendees but were broadcast live through the Civil Relations Service (CRSAFP).

Santos said the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, J1, also issued guidelines to maximize work-from-home measures for civilian human resources, while military personnel must remain inside the camp to ensure that other security operations are unaffected.

Likewise, the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, J4 ensured the availability of important equipment and supplies throughout AFP units, especially to those manning the different quarantine assistance stations.

“We have also directed the availability of a military treatment facility within the camp to cater specifically to AFP personnel manifesting symptoms of COVID-19,” Santos said.

“House-to-house reminders from GHQ-HSC (General Headquarters and Headquarters Service Command) and the station hospital are also being conducted for residents within the camp, encouraging them to practice personal hygiene and other related actions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.”

“Protocol from the DOH in preventing and combating the spread of COVID-19 is being strictly implemented, including intensified contact tracing to ensure the safety of military and civilian personnel in the General Headquarters,” the AFP Chief also said.

Tags: ncov