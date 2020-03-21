 Singapore reports 47 more coronavirus cases after first deaths » Manila Bulletin News

Singapore reports 47 more coronavirus cases after first deaths

Published

By Reuters

Singapore on Saturday reported 47 new cases of coronavirus, which were mainly imported, taking the city-state’s tally to 432 infections.

Of the new cases, 39 were imported and had a travel history to countries including Australia, Europe, North America and Southeast Asian nations, the health ministry said in a statement. A majority were returning residents and long-term pass holders.

Saturday’s number of new cases is the same as the count reported on March 18, the city-state’s biggest daily jump.

Singapore also reported two virus-related deaths on Saturday of people with underlying health conditions, marking the first fatalities in the city-state’s widely praised battle against the infection.

