 Military to acquire assault vehicles from South Korea » Manila Bulletin News

Manila Bulletin Philippines

Breaking News from the Nation's leading newspaper

Tempo

Online Newspaper

Showbiz and Celebrity News

Sports News

World News
News Asia
MB Logo

The Nation's Leading Newspaper

Thursday, April 11, 2019 30° Partly cloudy

Military to acquire assault vehicles from South Korea

Published

By Francis Wakefield

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales – The Philippine military will acquire this year four AAVs (Amphibious Assault Vehicles) from South Korea.

A Hovercraft from the U.S. Marine Corps carrying troops participates in the Balikatan Exercises 2019 in San Antonio, Zambales. (FRANCIS WAKEFIELD / MANILA BULLETIN)

A Hovercraft from the U.S. Marine Corps carrying troops participates in the Balikatan Exercises 2019 in San Antonio, Zambales. (FRANCIS WAKEFIELD / MANILA BULLETIN)

Lt. Commander Liezl M. Vidallon, Public Affairs Officer of Balikatan 2019 for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) side, said it will be the first time the country will acquire military assets for sea and land operations.

Vidaallon was interviewed on at the sidelines of the Balikatan’s Amphibious Exercise (Amphibex) at the Naval Education Training Command (NETC) in San Antonio, Zambales, Thursday.

The AAV is designed to transport assault troops and their equipment from ship to shore under combat conditions.
Vidallon said the amphibious exercise conducted by US. and Philippine Marines becomes vital for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) now that is acquiring four AAVs.

“Because of this exercise we get to know the best practices of our counterparts from the US that we can apply here in the Philippines if we have our AAVs,” Vidallon said.

The four AAVs were supposed to be delivered this April but for unknown reason the delivery has been delayed.

A total of 150 US. Marines and 50 Philippine Marines took part in the exercise. (Francis T. Wakefield)

Related Posts

Solon bats for passage of a bill incorporating an ‘opt-out’ provision on organ donation
COA calls out Cagayan officials for non-utilization of calamity and development funds
DILG welcomes SC decision that effectively increases LGU allotments