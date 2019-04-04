NBI arrests Filipino fugitive wanted in South Korea for murder 139 SHARES Share it! Share Tweet

By Jeffrey Damicog

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a Filipino who is wanted in South Korea for the murder of a compatriot.

Yugoslav Magtoto, who is facing multiple charges in connection with the killing of Angelo Carmen Claveria, was arrested by agents of the NBI’s International Operations Division (NBI-IOD) last April 2 in Candaba, Pampanga, on the strength of a provisional arrest warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 20, NBI Deputy Director Vicente De Guzman III said.

De Guzman said the operation was made at the request of the South Korean embassy which sought for the location, arrest, and extradition of the suspect.

An Interpol Red Notice was also issued against the suspect who is facing before the Suwon District Court charges of murder, exploring tombs, larceny, and violation of the Specialized Credit Finance Business Act, among others.

South Korean authorities found the skeletal remains of Claveria in the septic tank of a paint factory of DOIL Industrial Technologies in April 2018 after being reported missing in 2015.

Magtoto, who has been in the Philippines since May 9, 2016, allegedly had shown affection for Claveria when they still worked together at the Shinwa Meister as factory workers.

Because of the advances of Magtoto, Claveria resigned and moved to another company.

Magtoto also allegedly stole the victim’s bag, mobile phone, wallet, and 1,190,000 Korean won from Claveria’s debit card.